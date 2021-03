Court Erred In Barring Late DOJ Intervention In FCA Case

By Catherine Dorsey and Jacklyn DeMar ·

On Feb. 24, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee issued a remarkable order in U.S. v. SouthEast Eye Specialists PLLC, denying the​ U.S. Department of Justice's motion...

To view the full article, register now.