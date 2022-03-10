9th Circ. Won't Revive McKesson Whistleblowers' FCA Suit

By Hailey Konnath · March 10, 2022, 10:06 PM EST

The Ninth Circuit on Thursday declined to resurrect whistleblower accusations that McKesson Corp. falsely told the government that it complied with security protocols to stop opioid diversion, agreeing with a California...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

United States of America et al v. McKesson Corporation

Case Number

4:19-cv-02233

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Qui Tam (31 U.S.C. § 3729(a))

Date Filed

April 24, 2019

Case Title

Michael McElligott, et al v. McKesson Corporation

Case Number

21-15477

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3376 Qui Tam False Claims Act

Date Filed

March 17, 2021

Recent Articles By Hailey