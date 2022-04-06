Apple, Urban Outfitters, Vans Hit With Suits Alleging Late Pay

By Grace Elletson · April 6, 2022, 2:14 PM EDT

Apple, Urban Outfitters and the company that owns the shoe brand Vans were hit with proposed class actions filed in New York federal court claiming the businesses improperly paid manual workers...

Case Information

Case Title

Krueger v. Urban Outfitters, Inc.

Case Number

1:22-cv-02765

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Date Filed

April 04, 2022

Case Title

Ramos v. Apple Inc.

Case Number

7:22-cv-02761

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Date Filed

April 04, 2022

Case Title

Arasa v. V.F. Corporation

Case Number

2:22-cv-01945

Court

New York Eastern

Nature of Suit

790(Labor: Other)

Date Filed

April 05, 2022

