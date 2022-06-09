IP Forecast: '60 Seconds' Car Copyright Saga Rolls Into LA

By Andrew Karpan · June 9, 2022, 9:42 PM EDT
Medimpact Healthcare Systems, Inc. et al v. IQVIA Holdings Inc. et al
3:19-cv-01865
California Southern
Other Statutory Actions
September 26, 2019
BioPoint, Inc.. v. Attis et al
1:20-cv-10118
Massachusetts
January 21, 2020
Carroll Shelby Licensing, Inc. et al v. Denice Shakarian Halicki et al
8:20-cv-01344
California Central
Trademark
July 24, 2020
TOT Power Control, S.L. v. Apple, Inc.
1:21-cv-01302
Delaware
Patent
September 14, 2021
KPR U.S., LLC et al v. LifeSync Corporation et al
0:22-cv-60468
Florida Southern
March 01, 2022
