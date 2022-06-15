Insurer Won't Defend Pet Supplies Chain In BIPA Violation Suit

By Riley Murdock · June 15, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT
Already a subscriber? Click here to login
Continental Casualty Company v. Pet Supplies "Plus" Holding, LLC et al
2:22-cv-11324
Michigan Eastern
Insurance
June 15, 2022
Max Kutner
The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling Wednesday that claims brought under California's Private Attorneys General Act can go to arbitration m... (more story)
Anne Cullen
A $464.5 million win this month for a pair of Southern California Edison workers who said they got punished for reporting harassment m... (more story)
Shane Dilworth
Businesses facing putative class actions over workforce reductions spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic are unlikely to obtain insurance c... (more story)
Enter your details below and select your area(s) of interest to receive Law360 Employment Authority daily newsletters
Email (NOTE: Free email domains not supported)
First Name
Last Name
Phone Number (###-###-####)
PLEASE NOTE: A verification email will be sent to your address before you can access your trial.
Password (at least 8 characters required)
Confirm Password
Law360 may contact you in your professional capacity with information about our other products, services and events that we believe may be of interest.You’ll be able to update your communication preferences via the unsubscribe link provided within our communications.We take your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.
Law360 takes your privacy seriously. Please see our Privacy Policy.