Personal Injury, Med Mal Cases To Watch In 2nd Half Of 2022

By Y. Peter Kang · July 11, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT
Vanessa Bryant v. County of Los Angeles et al
2:20-cv-09582
California Central
Civil Rights: Other
October 19, 2020
Winnett et al v. Frank et al
1:20-cv-01155
Texas Western
Constitutional - State Statute
November 20, 2020
Midwest Air Traffic Control Service, Inc., Petitioner v. Jessica T. Badilla, et al.
21-867
Supreme Court
December 10, 2021
National Shooting Sports Foundation, Inc. v. James
22-1374
Appellate - 2nd Circuit
3950 LOCAL QUESTION-Constitutional
June 24, 2022
June 21, 2022
May 19, 2022
May 17, 2022
May 04, 2022
April 14, 2022
March 25, 2022
February 11, 2022
January 12, 2022
November 05, 2021
