Personal Injury, Med Mal Cases To Watch In 2nd Half Of 2022

By Y. Peter Kang · July 11, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT

A California high court case over employer liability in connection with "take-home COVID" claims and an imminent trial in the Kobe Bryant crash site photos suit are among the cases injury...

Case Information

Case Title

Vanessa Bryant v. County of Los Angeles et al

Case Number

2:20-cv-09582

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Other

Date Filed

October 19, 2020

Case Title

Winnett et al v. Frank et al

Case Number

1:20-cv-01155

Court

Texas Western

Nature of Suit

Constitutional - State Statute

Date Filed

November 20, 2020

Case Title

Midwest Air Traffic Control Service, Inc., Petitioner v. Jessica T. Badilla, et al.

Case Number

21-867

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

December 10, 2021

Case Title

National Shooting Sports Foundation, Inc. v. James

Case Number

22-1374

Court

Appellate - 2nd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3950 LOCAL QUESTION-Constitutional

Date Filed

June 24, 2022

