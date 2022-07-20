Ex-Cognizant Execs Can't Ditch NJ Trade Secrets Suit

By Dorothy Atkins · July 20, 2022, 2:35 PM EDT

A New Jersey federal judge refused Tuesday to dismiss a lawsuit alleging two former Cognizant Technology Solutions executives breached their employment contracts by obtaining confidential data after leaving the company, rejecting...

