Insurer Must Cover $2.5M In Employee Thefts, Waste Co. Says

By Elizabeth Daley · October 3, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT

An employee-owned garbage company is asking a California federal court to require its insurer to pay it back for more than a decade of employee theft costing the company $2.5 million...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Recology, Inc. v. Berkley Regional Insurance Company

Case Number

4:20-cv-01150

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Insurance

Date Filed

February 13, 2020

Featured Stories

More In-Person Union Votes Likely With New Pandemic Test No Photo Available

Tim Ryan

The National Labor Relations Board recently made a small but potentially significant tweak to its standard for when to conduct union r... (more story)

Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court No Photo Available

Leslie A. Pappas

What do drones, electric cars, eggs, chocolate and time-wasting have in common? They're all part of the news out of Delaware Chancery ... (more story)

How 5th Circ.'s Textualist OT Ruling Has Shaped Other Cases No Photo Available

Jon Steingart

A Fifth Circuit ruling that found crew members aboard lift boats that service oil and gas wells in the Gulf of Mexico don’t qualify fo... (more story)