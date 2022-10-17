High Court Won't Address FCA Pleading Standard

By Daniel Wilson · October 17, 2022, 10:44 AM EDT

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday rejected three petitions asking them to address how detailed whistleblowers' evidence must be when accusing employers of fraud in False Claims Act cases, an issue...

