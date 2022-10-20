Settlement May Scrub 9th Circ. Ruling On Dog Walker's Status

By Caleb Drickey · October 20, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT
Sportsman v. A Place For Rover, Inc. et al.
3:19-cv-03053
California Northern
Labor: Other
June 03, 2019
Miller v. A Place For Rover, Inc. et al.
4:19-cv-03053
Melanie Sportsman v. A Place For Rover, Inc.
21-15935
Appellate - 9th Circuit
3790 Other Labor Litigation
May 28, 2021
October 20, 2022
October 19, 2022
October 18, 2022
October 17, 2022
