9th Circ. Clears Newspaper Co. Of Extra Pension Payouts

By Grace Elletson · October 28, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT

A hedge fund-backed newspaper publishing company does not have to pay nearly $13 million in additional liability fees into a retirement fund after it backed out of the plan, a Ninth...

Case Title

GCIU-Employer Retirement Fund, et al v. MNG Enterprises, Inc.

Case Number

21-55864

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3791 Employee Retirement

Date Filed

August 12, 2021

