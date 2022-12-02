2nd Circ. Backs Atty Sanctions For 'Slanderous Accusations'

By Aaron West · December 2, 2022, 4:53 PM EST

The Second Circuit has ruled that a New York federal court was right to sanction a plaintiff and her attorney for filing dozens of gratuitous motions and accusing the judge and...

To view the full article, register now.
Try a seven day FREE Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Immerso v. United States Department of La

Case Number

20-4064

Court

Appellate - 2nd Circuit

Nature of Suit

2895 STATUTES-FOIA 1974

Date Filed

December 04, 2020

Featured Stories

New Pay Laws Put Onus On Employers To Explain Salaries No Photo Available

Amanda Ottaway

New pay transparency laws in places like California and New York City will lead to scores of workers for the first time having informa... (more story)

Off-Topic Probing In Depositions Can Be Unfair Labor Practice No Photo Available

Jon Steingart

Asking questions in a wage and hour deposition to uncover if employees discussed pay concerns could give rise to an allegation that th... (more story)

Supply Chain Fears Prompt Senate To Block Rail Labor Strike No Photo Available

Linda Chiem

Congress' swift passage of legislation imposing tentative contract agreements on rail workers unions and railroads blocked a potential... (more story)