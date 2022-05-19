Egg Farm Settles EEOC Suit Claiming It Ignored Sex Assault

By Abby Wargo (May 19, 2022, 12:45 PM EDT) -- A Michigan egg farm has agreed to settle a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit accusing it of ignoring complaints from an employee who said she was sexually assaulted by her supervisor, then barring her from coming to work as punishment for going to the police. The EEOC filed a consent decree in Michigan federal court Wednesday under which Konos Inc. will pay $175,000 to an unnamed egg inspector who claimed she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by her boss and then faced retaliation for speaking up. The deal also calls for the worker, who joined the suit under the pseudonym Jane...

