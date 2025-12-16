Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Legal Sector Jobs Held Steady During Gov't Shutdown

By Tracey Read ( December 16, 2025, 1:14 PM EST) -- The number of U.S. legal industry jobs remained level in November after inching up just 300 positions in October from the previous month, according to preliminary data released Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies