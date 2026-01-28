Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-DOJ Leader Joins High-Profile Litigation Group In DC

By Jack Rodgers ( January 28, 2026, 4:36 PM EST) -- The former acting chief of the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division's Appellate Section has joined Washington Litigation Group, a boutique firm that is involved in several high-profile matters, including a lawsuit challenging the president's renaming of the Kennedy Center, and successfully blocked the appointment of Alina Habba as acting U.S. attorney in New Jersey....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies