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Ariz. Personal Injury Firm Inks $125M MSO Deal With PE Funds

By Ryan Boysen ( April 6, 2026, 8:01 AM EDT) -- Arizona personal injury law firm Rafi Law Group is taking on $125 million in private equity money to invest in technology, buy up other law firms, and expand across the country in the largest publicly announced such deal yet....

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