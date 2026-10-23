Attorneys Who Use AI Have Edge, In-House Leaders Say

By Emily Johnson ( October 23, 2026, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A trio of legal leaders from Fifth Third Bank, Bayer and Progressive Insurance said at a panel that they expect their outside counsel to use AI as they discussed how the GC role has changed amid the fast pace of emerging technologies....
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