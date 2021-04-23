Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Georgia Supreme Court Justice On His Proudest Moments

By Emily Sides · April 23, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT

After serving as a Georgia Supreme Court justice for over 8 years, Keith Blackwell rejoined Alston & Bird LLP this year. Here, he talks with Law360 Pulse about his proudest moments...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Georgia legal trends in Lexis

Discover

tech survey promo The Law360 Pulse Technology Report

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Maynard Opens Atlanta Office With 2 Ex-DLA Piper PartnersGeorgia Pulse
  2. Paul Hastings Defeats Abusive Litigation Claim In AtlantaGeorgia Pulse
  3. Jackson Lewis Nabs Employee Benefits Partner In AtlantaGeorgia Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority