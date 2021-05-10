Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-NY Cyber Pro To Be EDNY's 1st Black Female Magistrate

By Rachel Scharf · May 10, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT

Former New York state cybersecurity regulator, federal prosecutor and employment attorney Marcia M. Henry has been named a magistrate judge in the Eastern District of New York, where she will become the...

