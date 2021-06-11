Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Baker Seeks Pause On Timber Scam Suit Amid Criminal Case

By Andrew Strickler · June 11, 2021, 2:58 PM EDT

Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC wants a civil suit it's facing in  Mississippi federal court over its alleged role in a huge timber-industry Ponzi scheme put on the shelf...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

Return to Office Tracker Law Firm Office Reopening And Work Flexibility Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Firms Quickly Follow Milbank In $200K First-Year Salary BumpModern Lawyer
  2. 4 Questions Partners Wish Associates Asked More OftenModern Lawyer
  3. Jones Day Is No. 1 Landing Spot For Trump-Era Gov't OfficialsModern Lawyer

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority