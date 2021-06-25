Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Michele Gorman · June 25, 2021, 3:17 PM EDT

The New York Mets has fired its general counsel following sexual harassment allegations in what is being seen as a warning for other corporate lawyers, while the Hispanic National Bar Association...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest in-house counsel trends in Lexis

Discover

Return to Office Tracker Law Firm Office Reopening And Work Flexibility Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. 4 Female Attys On What It Takes To Reach The BoardroomIn-House
  2. HNBA Launches Hispanic General Counsel Advisory CouncilIn-House
  3. Amid Legal Spending Volatility, Strong Ops Is Best DefenseIn-House

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority