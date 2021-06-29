Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Holland & Hart Nabs Greenspoon Partner To Start Pot Group

By Sarah Jarvis · June 29, 2021, 7:53 PM EDT

Holland & Hart LLP announced Tuesday that it has launched a cannabis industry practice group with the arrival of partner Rachel Gillette, previously the executive director of Colorado's chapter of the...

