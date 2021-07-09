Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Kelley Kronenberg Partner Talks Move To Goldberg Segalla

By Matt Perez · July 9, 2021, 3:34 PM EDT

Goldberg Segalla on Wednesday announced the addition of Timothy A. Dunbrack, the managing partner of Kelley Kronenberg's Orlando office for the past 23 years.

The workers' compensation partner joined the office with two...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Florida legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Return to Office Tracker Law Firm Office Reopening And Work Flexibility Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Ex-Kelley Kronenberg Partner Talks Move To Goldberg SegallaFlorida Pulse
  2. Florida Virtual Courtroom Directory Unifies Remote AccessFlorida Pulse
  3. Miami Law Firm Donates $1M To Surfside VictimsFlorida Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority