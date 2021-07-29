Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3 Key Takeaways From The ABA 2021 Legal Profession Report

By Sarah Martinson · July 29, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT

The American Bar Association released a third annual report Thursday that provides a snapshot of the state of the legal industry as of July 2021 in terms of diversity at law...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. A Look At The BigLaw Dash For Biden Administration RolesModern Lawyer
  2. Can Law Firms Compete With Corporations For Tech Talent?Modern Lawyer
  3. Law Firms Cash In On Client-Facing AppsModern Lawyer

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority