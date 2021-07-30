Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Steptoe & Johnson Creates Chief Diversity, Chief Talent Roles

By Rachel Rippetoe · July 30, 2021, 2:56 PM EDT

Steptoe & Johnson LLP promoted a new chief diversity officer and chief legal talent officer who will head up a number of lawyer pipeline and mentoring programs as well as a...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. A Look At The BigLaw Dash For Biden Administration RolesModern Lawyer
  2. Remote Work Isn't Going Anywhere, Legal Leaders SayModern Lawyer
  3. How Ex-Energy GC Got Caught Up In Ohio Bribe ScandalModern Lawyer

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority