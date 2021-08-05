Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Orrick Urges Judge To Not Let Jones Day 'Steamroll' Dispute

By Victoria McKenzie · August 5, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT

Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP has asked a federal judge not to rush proceedings that Jones Day filed "minutes before midnight" last Friday, in a case aimed at forcing Orrick partners...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Some Top Law PACs Giving To GOP Election Dissenters AgainModern Lawyer
  2. How Dentons' US Ambition Is Driving Some Partners AwayModern Lawyer
  3. Akin Gump Chair Named Co-Chair Of NAACP LDF BoardModern Lawyer

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority