Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

M&A Atty Team Leads Are Rarely Women, Study Finds

By Emma Whitford · August 11, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT

Female attorneys are underrepresented as lead advisers on mergers and acquisitions at major law firms such as Wachtell, Davis Polk and Cleary Gottlieb, according to a new study slated for publication...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Here Are The Law Firms That Train The Most GCsModern Lawyer
  2. Boies Schiller, Sheppard Mullin Detail New Vaccine PoliciesModern Lawyer
  3. Look Out, BigLaw: This Plaintiffs Firm Is Hunting Top TalentModern Lawyer

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority