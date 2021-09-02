Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. AG Ashley Moody Files For Reelection In 2022

By Matt Perez · September 2, 2021, 1:17 PM EDT

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, who was voted into the position in 2018, filed for reelection to a second and final term in 2022 on Wednesday.

The Republican opened a campaign...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest Florida legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Fla. Immigration Consultant Accused Of Improper Legal WorkFlorida Pulse
  2. Nova Southeastern Law Student Risks Sanctions AgainFlorida Pulse
  3. Ex-Miami Judge Who Made Staff Run Errands Joins RE FirmFlorida Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact