Office Snapshot: Baker Donelson's Fort Lauderdale Location

Baker Donelson opened its Fort Lauderdale office in August 2013 to specifically serve the needs of one of its largest financial institution clients, according to Eve Cann, the office's managing shareholder....
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now