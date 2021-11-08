Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

6 Ways Law Firms Can Fend Off Associate Poaching

By Sarah Martinson · November 8, 2021, 4:46 PM EST

Law firms must take action to retain their associates in an aggressive recruiting market where there is a talent shortage and unhappy attorneys can more easily switch firms to achieve job...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest California legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Winston & Strawn Adds DLA Vet As N. Calif. Corporate Chair California Pulse
  2. Gibson Dunn Snags Veteran Tech Partner From Munger TollesCalifornia Pulse
  3. Wilson Sonsini Nabs 5 Litigation Partners From Munger TollesCalifornia Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

NEW Social Impact Leaders Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact