Polsinelli Adds Real Estate Finance Atty To Miami Shop

Polsinelli PC has added a real estate finance attorney from Bilzin Sumberg to its rapidly growing Miami office as well as its real estate finance practice nationwide, the firm said Wednesday....
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now