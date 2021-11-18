Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sidley Unveils New Development Model For Associates

By Rachel Rippetoe · November 18, 2021, 4:14 PM EST

In a talent war for associates, Sidley Austin LLP isn't just sweetening the pot with cash.

The firm on Wednesday announced it's launching a new associate leadership and executive development program,...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest California legal trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Steptoe Nabs Ex-Federal Prosecutor For LA White Collar TeamCalifornia Pulse
  2. What I Wish Law Schools Taught Women About Legal CareersCalifornia Pulse
  3. Cleary Opens First West Coast Location In Bay AreaCalifornia Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

NEW Social Impact Leaders Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact