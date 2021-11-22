Wilkinson Barker Knauer Partner Picked For EPA

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has named Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP partner KC Becker as its regional administrator covering Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming, as well as...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now