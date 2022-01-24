Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

The Leaderboard: A Look At Our New Law Firm Ranking

Jan 24, 2022, 11:03 AM EST ·
To our readers:

Kerry G. Benn

You've learned which firms are making a big impact with our Social Impact Leaders. You've seen which firms have racked up the cachet in our Prestige Leaders. Now we turn to the work. The all-new Law360 Pulse Leaderboard features firms that stand out for being well-rounded, excelling in culture, reputation and business practice.

When the Law360 data team started this project, we wanted to look beyond the financials and take a holistic view of law firms, assessing them across a broad range of categories to highlight what they're doing well and what they could improve. The goal was to come up with a totally new way for readers to visualize what makes a strong, successful law firm. Earlier this year, we identified a list of 10 attributes — everything from pro bono work to deal making to litigation breadth to financials — that would show readers what they'd want to know about the strengths and weaknesses of a particular firm, if, say, they were seeking work there or looking to hire outside counsel.

We've done this with data from our Law360 Pulse surveys — collected directly from the firms we're ranking and attorneys at those firms — and from our parent company, LexisNexis, which has been gathering data on the law and the legal industry for decades. We are giving the results to you, our readers, with analysis and insights into what it means to be a successful law firm.

The Leaderboard is the third and final part of our new ranking. Here, we take firms' scores for Social Impact and Prestige and combine them with a third score based on two elements: the value of deals they've worked on in the past three years and their litigation reach over that same time period. For the third score, we relied on data from Intelligize and Lex Machina.

The goal is to give you, our readers, a brand-new, fully rounded picture of what makes a successful law firm.

This project is a work in progress, and something we hope to expand and deepen in the coming years with new data points as they become available to us. We welcome your feedback, which you can send to us at surveys@law360.com.

Thanks for coming along on this journey with us!

Kerry G. Benn
Director of Series, Surveys and Data
Law360 Pulse


For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The Law360 Pulse Merger Tracker

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. These Law Firms Top The Law360 Pulse Leaderboard Modern Lawyer
  2. These Firms Are The Law360 Pulse Prestige LeadersModern Lawyer
  3. The Leaderboard: Tracking A Firm's Litigation FootprintModern Lawyer

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders NEWPrestige Leaders Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact