Breyer's Retirement: Legacy, Fallout & The Battle Ahead

Justice Breyer sat down with Law360 in 2017 for a wide-ranging exclusive interview.
PART 1: Justice Breyer On The Limits Of Presidential Power
PART 2: Justice Breyer On Changing His Mind And Sparring With Scalia
By Jacqueline Bell | January 26, 2022
Justice Stephen Breyer, one of the longest-serving liberal members of the U.S. Supreme Court, will resign his post, giving President Joe Biden his first opportunity to appoint a new justice to the high court.
Breyer Retiring As Supreme Court Lurches Right
By Jimmy Hoover | January 27, 2022
Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring from the U.S. Supreme Court at a time when his conservative colleagues on the bench seem intent on dismantling landmark precedents on abortion, affirmative action and the administrative state, to name a few. Can his successor preserve his liberal legacy?
The Politics And Pragmatism Of Breyer's Exit Timing
By Andrew Strickler | January 28, 2022
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Steven Breyer's announcement that he's stepping down wasn't exactly a shock to court watchers. But the January announcement is unusually early and gives Democrats extra time to get his successor named and through the difficult confirmation process.
Biden At His Side, Justice Breyer Announces Retirement
By James Arkin | January 27, 2022
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer joined President Joe Biden at the White House Thursday to formally announce his retirement, kicking off a rush among Democrats to confirm a new member of the court to replace the oldest serving justice.
'Just Do Your Job': Justice Breyer's Legacy Of Pragmatism
By Jimmy Hoover | January 26, 2022
With the coming retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer, the U.S. Supreme Court loses not only a core member of its liberal bloc, but also a judicial thinker who cares deeply about making the law work on a practical level, those who worked with him said.
OPINIONS
By Cara Bayles | January 26, 2022
Justice Breyer, who announced Wednesday that he would step down from the court after 27 years, was a pragmatist who thought about the real-world implications of the high court's decisions. Here, Law360 looks at some of the cases that epitomize his career.
POTENTIAL BIDEN NOMINEES
Meet The Possible Nominees For Justice Breyer's Seat
By Andrew Kragie | January 26, 2022
President Joe Biden has promised to nominate the first-ever Black woman to the nation's highest court. Here, we look at the contenders for Justice Stephen Breyer's seat, including one notable front-runner.
Judge Jackson Back In Spotlight As High Court Contender
By Andrew Kragie | January 27, 2022
The upcoming vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court quickly threw the spotlight back on D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a former clerk for Justice Stephen Breyer whose stature as a likely successor to the retiring justice was suddenly raised Wednesday.
Democrats Plan Swift Confirmation Of Breyer Successor
By James Arkin | January 26, 2022
The U.S. Senate's Democratic leaders pledged Wednesday to move swiftly to confirm a successor for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who is expected to formally announce his retirement Thursday.
BIGLAW CLERKS
Ex-Breyer Clerks Praise Jurist As Consensus Builder
By Aebra Coe | January 26, 2022
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, whose impending retirement was revealed Wednesday, has gained a reputation among his former clerks as a consensus-builder and a "statesman" who has looked to build bridges with the overarching goal of preserving the integrity of both the courts and democracy.
AUDIO
An Ode To The 'Breyer Hypothetical'
By Steven Trader | January 28, 2022
Justice Stephen Breyer announced his upcoming retirement from the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday, ending nearly three decades on the bench where he built a reputation of pragmatism, congeniality and the remarkable ability to uncork a truly inventive question during an oral argument.
The Term: Breyer's Legacy And The Nomination To Come
By Jimmy Hoover and Natalie Rodriguez | January 27, 2022
Justice Stephen Breyer on Thursday formally announced he would be retiring at the end of the Supreme Court term. Here, The Term breaks down the legacy he will leave behind and takes a look at what lies ahead for his potential successor with two special guests.
