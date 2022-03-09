Ga. Justice On Why Law Students Need Appellate Skills

Georgia Supreme Court Justice Sarah Hawkins Warren last month taught 3L students at the University of Georgia School of Law how to argue in front of juries and judges, and told...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now