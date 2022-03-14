The Tax 411 For Lawyers

(iStock.com/Piotrekswat)
#magazine_article .dropcap-paragraph span.dropcap {color: #b01116;} April 18, 2022 is Tax Day. Between the pandemic spurring a surge of relocating remote workers and multiple pay raises hitting associates' bank accounts, this...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now