Yale Students Fight Law School's Bid To Toss Retaliation Suit

Two law students who sued Yale University after alleging that law school administrators retaliated against them for refusing to help its investigation into one of its most publicly visible professors have...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now