Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ Can't Beat Ex-Deputy GC's Gender Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff · April 20, 2022, 2:18 PM EDT

A former deputy general counsel for the FBI can bring most of her suit accusing the agency of demoting her because of her gender to trial, as a D.C. federal judge...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest litigation developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The 2022 Lawyer Satisfaction Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. In-House Atty Finds Purpose As New Manhattan DA's GCDaily Litigation
  2. Tyson & Mendes Launches Hourly Option For Part-Time AttysDaily Litigation
  3. Bayard's Ian D. McCauley Chats E-discovery IssuesDaily Litigation

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders NEWPulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact