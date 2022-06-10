DC Judge Tells Ex-Trump Aide Navarro To Stop Emailing Court

A D.C. federal judge admonished former Trump White House trade adviser Peter Navarro for emailing his courtroom deputy twice without copying government attorneys who are prosecuting his contempt of Congress charges,...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now