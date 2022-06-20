The 2022 Law360 400

For the ninth year in a row, Law360 is pleased to announce our list of the 400 largest U.S. firms by headcount.2021 saw the country's biggest firms continue to grow, with the largest nearing 3,000 attorneys. The 5.6% average growth rate reported by the largest 200 firms was the highest in five years, but it also raises questions about how firms will handle their large staffs and deal with more hiring for 2022 and beyond as the economy weakens.

By Jacqueline Bell | Graphics by Jonathan Hayter | June 20, 2022

As the legal market adjusted to pressures of a global pandemic and saw demand for complex legal services soar, many law firms spent 2021 locked in a fierce war for talent to meet ever-expanding client needs.

By Aebra Coe | Graphics by Jason Mallory | June 20, 2022

The 200 largest law firms in the U.S. boosted their headcount by an average rate of 5.6% in 2021 – the highest in five years, according to the Law360 400. Here's a look at what those numbers mean and where firms may be headed if the economy slows in the coming year.

