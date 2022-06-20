Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

The 2022 Law360 400

Jun 20, 2022, 9:02 PM EDT ·
For the ninth year in a row, Law360 is pleased to announce our list of the 400 largest U.S. firms by headcount.

2021 saw the country's biggest firms continue to grow, with the largest nearing 3,000 attorneys. The 5.6% average growth rate reported by the largest 200 firms was the highest in five years, but it also raises questions about how firms will handle their large staffs and deal with more hiring for 2022 and beyond as the economy weakens.

The Law360 400: Tracking The Largest US Law Firms

By Jacqueline Bell  |  Graphics by Jonathan Hayter  |  June 20, 2022

As the legal market adjusted to pressures of a global pandemic and saw demand for complex legal services soar, many law firms spent 2021 locked in a fierce war for talent to meet ever-expanding client needs.

Will BigLaw Regret Its Hiring Spree As The Economy Softens?

By Aebra Coe  |  Graphics by Jason Mallory  |  June 20, 2022

The 200 largest law firms in the U.S. boosted their headcount by an average rate of 5.6% in 2021 – the highest in five years, according to the Law360 400. Here's a look at what those numbers mean and where firms may be headed if the economy slows in the coming year.



For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

promo The 2022 Summer Associates Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. The 2021 Glass Ceiling ReportInsights
  2. The 2022 Lawyer Satisfaction SurveyInsights
  3. The 2021 Lawyer Satisfaction SurveyInsights

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights NEWLegal Tech

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact