Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Daily Beast Says Story Linking Judge To QAnon Is Accurate

By Dorothy Atkins · June 17, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT

The Daily Beast asked a Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday to toss state Judge Paula A. Patrick's suit accusing the media company of portraying her in a false light by linking...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest court developments in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo The 2022 Summer Associates Survey

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. O'Melveny Vet Would Bring Youth, Diversity To DC CircuitCourts
  2. Meet The 6 Nominees For The Vacant Fla. Supreme Court SeatCourts
  3. Meet The Attys Fighting Atlanta Rappers' Racketeering CaseCourts

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights NEWLegal Tech

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact