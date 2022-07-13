NY Top Judge's Intervention In Critic's Case Alarms Ethicists

The commission is constrained in how long it can continue to pursue its case against her. Its jurisdiction generally ends with the resignation of a judge, except in cases where the commission seeks its most drastic remedy: removal from office. In that scenario, the commission has 120 days to pursue its case and arrive at a final determination, which would effectively bar Judge DiFiore from holding any judicial office in the future.In that situation, the removal determination would then be sent to the chief judge to be served on herself. She could then appeal the decision to her colleagues on the Court of Appeals.But if the commission opts for any discipline short of removal, Judge DiFiore's resignation on Aug. 31 will shutter the investigation.Another possible result, one expert noted and the rules allow, is that Judge DiFiore negotiates a resignation stipulation with the commission: an agreed statement that discloses some of the alleged misconduct and promises the she will not return to the bench. Such resignation deals have risen steadily in recent years.The commission first introduced resignation stipulations as an offramp from lengthy judicial ethics proceedings, which average 18 months from start to finish. The deals allow the watchdog to effectively achieve its most serious sanction — removal from office — and allow judges to avoid legal fees from fighting the charges while swiftly exiting without risking full disclosure of the allegations.Even after Judge DiFiore leaves the judiciary, Minkoff said it's theoretically possible she could face discipline by an attorney grievance committee, which is empowered to mete out penalties ranging from a suspended law license to disbarment.The Rules of Professional Conduct forbid conduct "prejudicial to the administration of justice."An attorney for Judge DiFiore, who has not said what she'll do after stepping down, reiterated that her decision to resign was unrelated to the investigation."Complaints such as Mr. Quirk's are filed all the time. That is part of being a public official in this day and age," ethics attorney Deborah Scalise said in a statement on Tuesday. "Chief Judge DiFiore's announcement yesterday, one that she has been planning for months, is completely unrelated to Mr. Quirk's Complaint or any other external factors."--Editing by Adam LoBelia.