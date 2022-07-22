Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gleiss Lutz Sets Up Virtual Office In Metaverse

By Ashish Sareen · July 22, 2022, 4:07 PM BST

Gleiss Lutz has launched a virtual office in the metaverse as it looks to take advantage of new opportunities in the digital worlds in a bid to improve the advice it...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

logo The 2022 Law360 400

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Crypto-Friendly Law Firms Unfazed By Recent Currency Crash Legal Tech
  2. Digital Forensics Co. 4Discovery Hires VP Of SalesLegal Tech
  3. Law Firms Divided About Their Brand Protection In MetaverseLegal Tech

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority NEWLaw360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Insights NEWLegal Tech

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact