The 2022 Diversity Snapshot

(iStock.com/monkeybusinessimages)

Law360 Pulse's dive into law firms' diversity data at the end of 2021 shows that incremental improvements have added up over time, but also spotlights just how far most firms have to go to make good on their diversity and inclusion commitments.

Many law firms have renewed those commitments in recent years, and now must put their promises into action. Firms are shaking up the status quo by supporting diversity efforts, setting goals, tapping new leadership, and holding themselves accountable in order to advance diversity in the profession.Our annual survey reveals some advances, as the diversity of firms' attorney workforce continues to rise. However, the differences from last year are modest at best.Check out the full coverage from this year's Diversity Snapshot below.

Law360's Diversity Snapshot: How Firms Stack Up

By Gerald Schifman | Graphics by Rachel Reimer | July 25, 2022

Law firms have made incremental progress toward diversifying their attorney ranks, yet many firms are behind on their diversity, equity and inclusion goals. In this year's Diversity Snapshot, Law360 Pulse takes a look at how diversity in law firms' headcounts compares with what it could be based on the potential marketplace of new hires.

Law360's Diversity Snapshot: Representation In The Ranks

By Jacqueline Bell | Graphics by Jonathan Hayter | July 25, 2022

Law360's latest Diversity Snapshot ranking provides a window into the demographic realities of law firms at the end of 2021, a year when many law firms were engaged in a historic hiring spree and looking for opportunities to grow and evolve. Here's a more detailed look at the representation of minority attorneys at the associate and at the partner level.

Law360's Diversity Snapshot: What You Need To Know

By Jacqueline Bell | Graphics by Jonathan Hayter | July 25, 2022

As many law firms have renewed their commitments to diversity, the task of the past year has been to bring new energy to the work and put those promises into action. Here's our data dive into minority representation at law firms in 2021.

Nonpartners Hit Diversity Milestone, But Leadership Drags

By Brandon Lowrey | Graphics by Jonathan Hayter | July 25, 2022

For the first time at U.S. law firms, more than one in four nonpartners are people of color, a Law360 survey has found — a milestone that shows some progress but underscores the profession's lack of diversity, particularly among firm leadership.

How Some BigLaw Firms Are Moving The Needle On Diversity

By Jack Karp | July 25, 2022

Improving diversity among its attorneys proved to be a continuing challenge for BigLaw last year. Law360 spoke with diversity professionals at several of the firms making visible progress about what they're doing that's working and what lessons they've learned in the process.

