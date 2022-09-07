Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

The 2022 Summer Associates Survey: Part 2

By Law360 Pulse Staff | Sep 7, 2022, 11:02 AM EDT ·

(iStock.com/Sanja Radin)


Law firms are showing signs of a return to normalcy, with many able to welcome their summer associates in person after two years of virtual programming. Survey participants lauded firms on the value — and fun — of the summer training, but the picture was not all rosy, as hiring assurances dipped below half for the first time in three years.


Click here to read Law360 Pulse's full report.

Law360 Pulse surveyed 670 summer associates to get the scoop on which firms had the most satisfied participants, provided the best training and did the best to capture the sense of fun and camaraderie that summer programs are known for.

These Firms Were The Top For Their Summer Associates

By Andrew Strickler  |  September 7, 2022

BigLaw summer programs got more high marks from lawyers-in-training this year, with many praising firms for copious in-person learning opportunities in the wake of the pandemic and the chance to dedicate their time to innovation projects.



Summer Associates Gain More Hands-On Training In Court

By Xiumei Dong  |  September 7, 2022

Despite the widespread adoption of remote training, law students still long for hands-on, real-world practical work experience, as the survey found more summer associates were able to accompany firm attorneys in courtroom proceedings this year.



All You Need To Know About Summers' Winning Firms

Graphic by Ben Jay  |  September 7, 2022

Which firms offer the best programs to their summer associates? How do they compare in four key areas, which we asked summers to rate based on their satisfaction? Explore firms' ability to deliver on the summer associate work experience with our interactive graphic.




For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.

Find More

Read more on the latest legal industry trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

promo How Firms Stack Up On Gender Equity

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. The 2022 Summer Associates Survey: Part 2Insights
  2. The Law360 Pulse Technology ReportInsights
  3. The 2021 Law360 Pulse Social Impact LeadersInsights

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard NEWGlass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law NEWLegal Tech Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact