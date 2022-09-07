The 2022 Summer Associates Survey: Part 2

(iStock.com/Sanja Radin)
Law firms are showing signs of a return to normalcy, with many able to welcome their summer associates in person after two years of virtual programming. Survey participants lauded firms on the value — and fun — of the summer training, but the picture was not all rosy, as hiring assurances dipped below half for the first time in three years.
These Firms Were The Top For Their Summer Associates
By Andrew Strickler | September 7, 2022
BigLaw summer programs got more high marks from lawyers-in-training this year, with many praising firms for copious in-person learning opportunities in the wake of the pandemic and the chance to dedicate their time to innovation projects.
Summer Associates Gain More Hands-On Training In Court
By Xiumei Dong | September 7, 2022
Despite the widespread adoption of remote training, law students still long for hands-on, real-world practical work experience, as the survey found more summer associates were able to accompany firm attorneys in courtroom proceedings this year.
All You Need To Know About Summers' Winning Firms
Graphic by Ben Jay | September 7, 2022
Which firms offer the best programs to their summer associates? How do they compare in four key areas, which we asked summers to rate based on their satisfaction? Explore firms' ability to deliver on the summer associate work experience with our interactive graphic.
