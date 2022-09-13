Ken Starr, Who Led Clinton Sex Scandal Inquiry, Dies At 76

Kenneth Starr, who rose to national prominence in the 1990s for his role as independent counsel leading the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, died Tuesday at the age of 76...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now