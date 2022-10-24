3 More Takeaways From The MCCA's Fortune 1000 GC Report

So-called established companies in the Fortune 1000 generally had more top lawyers from historically underrepresented groups last year than businesses that were recent newcomers to the list, according to data recently...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now