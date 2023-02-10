Ex-Chemical Co. Atty Need Not Testify In Contamination Suit

A former in-house attorney for a company accused of contaminating a New York hamlet's water supply will not be compelled to give testimony in a bundle of personal injury suits against...
Want to continue reading?
Take a 7 Day FREE Trial
Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:
- Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
- Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
- Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination
Already have an account? Sign In Now