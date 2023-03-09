Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2 NJ Firms Stay In The Pack With State's Top Lobbying Shops

By Emily Sawicki · March 9, 2023, 4:49 PM EST

Two New Jersey law firms have remained among the state's top 10 lobbying groups for 2022, according to new data released Thursday by the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission, with...

Want to continue reading?

Take a 7 Day FREE Trial

Unlock these benefits today when you sign-up for a FREE 7-day trial:

  • Gain a competitive edge with exclusive data visualization tools to tailor to your practice
  • Stay informed with daily newsletters and custom alerts across 14+ coverage areas relevant to you
  • Streamline your business of law needs with integrated news and research in a single destination

Already have an account? Sign In Now

Find More

Read more on the latest New Jersey legal trends in Lexis

Discover

Documents

layoff tracker promo Tracking Law Firm Layoffs In 2023

Related Sections

Trending Stories

  1. Attys Working Across State Lines Get New ABA GuidanceNew Jersey Pulse
  2. 2 NJ Firms Stay In The Pack With State's Top Lobbying ShopsNew Jersey Pulse
  3. NJ Judge Forever Banned From The Bench Over School FightNew Jersey Pulse

Got a tip?

Email us confidentially here.
×

Law360

Law360 Law360 UK Law360 Tax Authority Law360 Employment Authority Law360 Insurance Authority Law360 Real Estate Authority

Rankings

Social Impact Leaders Prestige Leaders Pulse Leaderboard Glass Ceiling Report Law360 400 Diversity Snapshot Rising Stars Summer Associates

National Sections

Modern Lawyer Courts Daily Litigation In-House Mid-Law Legal Tech Small Law Insights

Regional Sections

California Pulse Connecticut Pulse DC Pulse Delaware Pulse Florida Pulse Georgia Pulse New Jersey Pulse New York Pulse Pennsylvania Pulse Texas Pulse

Site Menu

Subscribe Advanced Search About Contact